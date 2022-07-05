Man arrested for attacking people with pole in McDonald's parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) — One man is in custody for attacking people in the McDonald's parking lot with a pole.
Madison Police said officers were dispatched to the McDonald's on Odana Road Monday night, for reports of a man attacking customers with a pole or hockey stick.
A group of friends saw the suspect sitting in his car when they confronted the suspect.
Police reported the suspect hit one of the people in the face, causing minor injury.
The suspect is facing five charges, including Battery and Physical Abuse to a Child.