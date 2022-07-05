 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man arrested for attacking people with pole in McDonald's parking lot

  • Updated
Arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — One man is in custody for attacking people in the McDonald's parking lot with a pole.

Madison Police said officers were dispatched to the McDonald's on Odana Road Monday night, for reports of a man attacking customers with a pole or hockey stick.

A group of friends saw the suspect sitting in his car when they confronted the suspect.

Police reported the suspect hit one of the people in the face, causing minor injury.

The suspect is facing five charges, including Battery and Physical Abuse to a Child.

