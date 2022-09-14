Man arrested for bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia after overdosing on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested after a overdosing on Madison's far east side, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the area of Webb and Commercial Avenues for a report of two men overdosing Wednesday afternoon. The original 911 callers described the men as pulseless and not breathing.
One of the men was administered Narcan by a bystander and came back to consciousness. Lisko said the man admitted he and the other man were used drugs.
Lisko said the revived man was arrested for several counts of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The other male was taken to a local hospital by the Madison Fire Department and is still receiving treatment.