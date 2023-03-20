Man arrested for fight at group home in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man Thursday for a fight at a group home downtown.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Baldwin Street near E. Dayton Street around 9 p.m. and were told one of the men left in a work truck while armed with a power tool.
Officers found the truck unoccupied two blocks away. When the suspect returned, Fryer said he ignored officers and repeatedly reached for his waistband.
The man, who Fryer identifies as 33-year-old Paul Gramer, was arrested on multiple charges — including disorderly conduct while armed.
Fryer said the other man involved in the fight has not been found.