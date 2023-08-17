Man arrested for firing gun outside Montello hotel, hitting gas station

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- A man was arrested over the weekend for firing a gun outside a Montello motel during a busy time of night, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reports multiple callers said Saturday someone was firing a gun outside the Hilltop Motel.
Deputies found a heavily intoxicated man outside the hotel. The man tried to go back inside, but deputies got him to listen to them. The man admitted to firing the gun into the air.
The sheriff's office reports the man was stuttering and slurring his words, and at one point he had to lean on the squad car to keep his balance. He admitted to officers he had been drinking.
Deputies found seven bullet casings at the scene and learned a bullet hit the Mobil Gas Station across the street. The sheriff's office also reports the area was "heavily populated" at the time of the shooting.
Anuj Patel, 40, was arrested, and court records show he received 10 charges, including 7 felonies. These include seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
Patel was given a $150,000 cash bond with several conditions. One of these includes not having contact with a specific person and not consuming any alcohol.
He's scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday.