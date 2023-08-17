Man arrested for multiple felonies after hiding from police in woods

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police officers arrested a man Tuesday night after a woman was heard screaming at a Madison park.
Fitchburg Police Department Lt. Edward Hartwick said officers responded to a wooded area south of the Jenni & Kyle Preserve on Post Road around 8:40 p.m.
Hartwick said officers found the woman further south of the preserve off the Capital City Trail.
The woman told officers she was staying in a tent there and was yelling at someone on the phone. She also said the man who was in the tent with her ran away when police arrived because there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Hartwick then told officers about "an incident" that happened in another jurisdiction.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office drone unit was called in to find the man, and he was later seen lying on the ground.
Hartwick said Jee Z. Vang, 33, was arrested for felony charges and booked into the Dane County Jail. Hartwick said the charges include substantial battery from two recent incidents in Fitchburg and an active warrant from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.