Man arrested for OWI after picking up baby from babysitter's house

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man for OWI Saturday evening after he picked up his baby from his babysitter's house.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to N. Thompson Drive near Kurt Drive around 5 p.m.
She said multiple people reported a group of seemingly drunk men were trying to enter homes in the area.
Officers arrived to find the group in a parked but running truck. Multiple empty beer and liquor bottles were inside, and the baby was in an unsecured car seat on the truck's center console.
Luis Omar Nunez Aldaz, 38, was arrested for OWI with a passenger under 16.
The baby was unharmed and released to the care of his mother.