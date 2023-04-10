Man arrested for OWI after running over woman with tractor

WOODLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wonewoc man was arrested Sunday after a woman was hurt from being run over by a tractor, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy was dispatched to a tractor accident on Grover Road in Woodland around 5:40 p.m.
Meister said the woman had fallen off the tractor and then was run over. She was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.
The tractor operator, who Meister identifies as Dean Krueger, 58, showed signs of impairment, and after a field sobriety test, he was arrested for his third OWI offense.