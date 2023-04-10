 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for OWI after running over woman with tractor

  • Updated
  • 0
Sauk County Sheriff's Office

WOODLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wonewoc man was arrested Sunday after a woman was hurt from being run over by a tractor, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy was dispatched to a tractor accident on Grover Road in Woodland around 5:40 p.m.

Meister said the woman had fallen off the tractor and then was run over. She was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.

The tractor operator, who Meister identifies as Dean Krueger, 58, showed signs of impairment, and after a field sobriety test, he was arrested for his third OWI offense.

Tags

Recommended for you