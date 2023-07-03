Man arrested for second OWI following crash in Highway 81 construction zone

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after Grant County authorities found he was intoxicated during a crash on Highway 81 in the township of South Lancaster.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 81 near highway 61 in a construction zone for a round-a-bout.
Dreckman said a man driving a work truck was heading east on Highway 81 and had his left blinker on to turn into the construction zone. At the same time, a man driving an HHR eastbound tried to pass the work truck on the left on a double yellow no passing zone.
When the man in the work truck turned, Dreckman said his bumper hit the rear quarter panel of the HHR. The HHR spun into a ditch and rolled before coming to a stop on the driver's side.
The man in the work truck was unharmed. Dreckman said a passenger in the HHR was taken to the hospital.
Dreckman said the driver of the HHR failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OWI second offense causing injury and given several traffic citations.