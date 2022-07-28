Man arrested for substantial battery after another man was found unconscious on State Street Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is facing several charges after another man was found unconscious on State Street Tuesday, according to Madison Police.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of State Street around 11:35 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
A witness was able to provide police with information about the suspect. Fryer said the suspect, identified as Willie Triplett, 60, was arrested the next day in "the exact clothing as described by the witness."
Triplett faces substantial battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, according to police.