Man arrested for third time in a week after being found in Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested Friday for the third time in a week after a woman found him inside her home, the Madison Police Department says.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on S. Blair Street around 3:40 a.m. after a woman called 911 and told them a man was in her home.
Police arrested Anthony M. Moore, 37, for criminal trespassing to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Fryer said it's the third time in a week Moore was arrested. The first time was on March 9, when he was checking vehicle doors in a parking garage, and the second was on the 16th when he was found in an apartment building.
The investigation is ongoing.