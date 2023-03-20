 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for third time in a week after being found in Madison home

  • Updated
  • 0
madison-police

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested Friday for the third time in a week after a woman found him inside her home, the Madison Police Department says.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on S. Blair Street around 3:40 a.m. after a woman called 911 and told them a man was in her home.

Police arrested Anthony M. Moore, 37, for criminal trespassing to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Fryer said it's the third time in a week Moore was arrested. The first time was on March 9, when he was checking vehicle doors in a parking garage, and the second was on the 16th when he was found in an apartment building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you