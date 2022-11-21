 Skip to main content
Man arrested in abandoned Grant County crash investigation

Grant County Sheriff's Office

MUSCODA (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he used his nephew to lie about an abandoned vehicle crash Friday.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the office was alerted to a single-vehicle crash on HWY 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda around 7:45 a.m.

Dreckman reported the vehicle that crashed and the trailer it was hauling were abandoned. They were removed from the scene by a tow truck.

The sheriff's office was contacted again around 9:15 a.m. and told that people were at the scene of the crash. The individuals agreed to meet with law enforcement.

Dreckman said the 38-year-old Muskego man was arrested after he had his 16-year-old nephew tell authorities "a fictitious scenario." In that scenario, the 16-year-old was driving with his uncle as a passenger, and he swerved to miss a deer. 

Dreckman said the man was cited for operating after revocation, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident. 

