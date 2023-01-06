Man arrested in Baraboo after report of weapons violation in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested in Baraboo Thursday after a weapons violation in Madison.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place Thursday around 6 a.m. on East Washington Ave. near Aberg Ave.
She said witnesses reported someone was pistol whipped and a weapon potentially fired. Fryer said no shell casings were found by MPD K-9s.
Authorities were able to identify a suspect and located him in Baraboo.
Fryer said officers from Madison and Baraboo police departments went to the home and arrested him.
He is currently in the Dane County Jail, and the investigation ongoing.