Man arrested in connection to Dane Co. HWY 12 shooting, Sauk City shelter in place

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- A Sauk City man was taken into custody Friday evening in association with a road-rage shooting in Dane County.
According to Sauk Prairie Police Department Chief of Police Joshua Sherman, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 8 p.m. When the vehicle didn't stop, the officer pursued, following it to the area of Pine Street and Washington Avenue in Sauk City.
The driver then fled on foot, and officers and witnesses believed the driver had entered a nearby apartment.
Officers created a perimeter, and asked that those in the area shelter in place. The investigation revealed the suspect was not in the jurisdiction of Sauk Prairie Police, and the shelter in place was lifted around 10:15 p.m.
The driver, Zakary Sykes, 20, of Sauk City, was arrested for fleeing/eluding an officer.
According to the incident report, he said he had "thrown evidence from the vehicle during the pursuit." Officers canvassed the route and located "that item."
Sykes was taken to the Sauk County Jail.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the Sauk Prairie Police Department at 608-643-2427 or Sauk County Crimestoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.