Man arrested in deadly downtown Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has been arrested in a deadly crash in downtown Madison last Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Alex C. Yeung, 25, was arrested for OWI and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around 9 p.m.
An 83-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Fryer said the victim was turning left onto Vilas Avenue when the crash happened.
Yeung was driving at a high speed and an empty bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, according to Fryer.
The investigation is ongoing.