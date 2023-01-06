Man arrested in DeForest after search warrant related to Child Pornography investigation

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Police arrested a 47-year-old man after a search warrant was conducted regarding a Child Pornography investigation.
According to a news release from DeForest Chief of Police James Olson, officers conducted the search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Flambeau Court around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers then arrested the man without incident. He was brought to the Dane County Jail.
Jones said charges will be forwarded to the Dane County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.