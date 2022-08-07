 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man arrested in Dodge County stabbing incident

  • Updated
Generic Stabbing-2

REESEVILLE (WKOW) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed and one man was arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Reeseville Acre in the Village of Reeseville.

Schmidt said deputies encountered Jose Damian Pineda, 21, armed with a knife. 

According to the sheriff, a stabbing incident had occurred and the victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Schmidt reported Pineda was taken into custody at the Dodge County Jail, where he is facing multiple felony charges.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and determined it was an isolated issue. There is no longer any danger to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you