Man arrested in Dodge County stabbing incident

REESEVILLE (WKOW) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed and one man was arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Reeseville Acre in the Village of Reeseville.
Schmidt said deputies encountered Jose Damian Pineda, 21, armed with a knife.
According to the sheriff, a stabbing incident had occurred and the victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Schmidt reported Pineda was taken into custody at the Dodge County Jail, where he is facing multiple felony charges.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and determined it was an isolated issue. There is no longer any danger to the public.