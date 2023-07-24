 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Illinois after stealing vehicle from Montello Kwik Trip

MONTELLO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man was arrested in Illinois after stealing a vehicle from a Montello Kwik Trip earlier in July.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received several calls about a stolen vehicle and crash at a Kwik Trip in Montello.

A man reportedly got in an unlocked vehicle that didn't belong to him. When he put the vehicle into reverse and tried to drive away, he crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot. He then sped away.

The sheriff's office reports the suspect -- identified as Jacobi Marotta -- was recently released from jail. He was positively identified from his booking photo.

A warrant for his arrest was issued for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor hit and run - attended vehicle.

He was arrested in Illinois and is currently in custody.