Man arrested in Janesville after punching woman, trying to run people over with car

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested in Janesville Monday morning after police said he punched a woman and then tried to run people over with a car.
According to Janesville Police Sgt. Northrop, at about 3:20 a.m., Daequan Hanna was reportedly fighting with a woman.
When authorities arrived, they learned that Hanna was allegedly punching the woman outside in the 1400 block of Starling Lane. Two neighbors saw what was happening and tried to step in to help the woman. That's when Hanna got into a vehicle and tried to run them over.
Someone else in the area shot a handgun at the car in self-defense, police said.
No one was hurt from the gunshot or the vehicle, but the woman involved had visible injuries to her face.
As of Monday morning, Hanna was being held at the Rock County Jail.