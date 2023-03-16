 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Montello after crashing into 2 homes, homemade shotgun found in vehicle

  • Updated
Marquette County Sheriff's Office

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- A Marquette County deputy found a homemade shotgun in a man's vehicle after the man crashed into two homes while trying to escape police, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the office reports a deputy was parked in Montello on March 4 when a vehicle sped by.

The vehicle then entered the opposite lane on Underwood Avenue, and the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle.

The vehicle then went around a curve at a high speed, skid sideways, went across the sidewalk and drove across a yard on W. Montello Street.

The vehicle then crashed into the front of a home, bounced off, then crashed into another home where it came to a stop.

The driver -- identified as Andre Mc Ewen -- had slow and slurred speech, appeared to be confused and was unable to answer questions.

A homemade bolt-action shotgun was also found in the vehicle.

Mc Ewen was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked.