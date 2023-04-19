 Skip to main content
Man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing from MPD, crashing into light pole

Antonio Fernandez

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is in custody on several drug charges after authorities report he crashed into a light pole on the city's east side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Nakoosa Trail and Brandie Road the morning of April 6 for a report of a man passed out in a suspicious vehicle.

Fryer said the vehicle was stolen from Milwaukee.

The man fought with officers, who got a handcuff on the man's wrist, but he managed to drive away, crashing into a squad car in the process. 

When police later spotted and tried to stop the suspect on S. Stoughton and Buckeye roads, the vehicle sped away— then crashed into a light pole.

Fryer identifies the man as Antonio Fernandez, 22. Online court records show he was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, resisting an officer and multiple drug charges. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

She said Fernandez was also a suspect in a Dane County drug investigation case.

In court on April 11, Fernandez was given $6,000 cash bond. 

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

