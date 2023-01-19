Man bites multiple Madison police officers after being arrested for OWI

MADISON (WKOW) — A 37-year-old man bit multiple Madison police officers after he was arrested for his fourth OWI Wednesday evening.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers conducted a traffic stop near the capitol around 11:30 p.m.
The officers arrested the suspect for operating while intoxicated and took him to a local hospital. While being taken into custody, Fryer said the man became "combative and physical" toward the officers.
At the hospital, Fryer said the man bit multiple officers and, once again, became physical.
Moses S. Garcia, 37, was arrested on the following charges:
- OWI - fourth-offense
- Resisting arrest
- Attempted battery to law enforcement
- Battery to law enforcement
- Resisting arrest causing injury
- Disorderly conduct
Garcia was taken to the Dane County Jail.
Fryer said two officers were injured during the incident.