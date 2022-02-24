Man caught on camera playing piano on frozen Lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites know how to make the most of cold winters.
John Ganahl caught a man playing a piano on top of frozen Lake Monona, near Morrison Park. He posted the video on Nextdoor and was told the person got the piano for free off a Craigslist, and dragged it out himself.
The music was nice while it lasted. The Dane County Sheriff's Office has removed the piano.
The Sheriff's Office says ice conditions are not safe right now due to fluctuating temperatures. Multiple ATVs have fallen through the ice in the last week.