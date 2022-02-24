 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the
lakeshore counties of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher
amounts possible. For counties further inland, total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Man caught on camera playing piano on frozen Lake Monona

A man plays the piano on lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites know how to make the most of cold winters.

John Ganahl caught a man playing a piano on top of frozen Lake Monona, near Morrison Park. He posted the video on Nextdoor and was told the person got the piano for free off a Craigslist, and dragged it out himself.

The music was nice while it lasted. The Dane County Sheriff's Office has removed the piano.

The Sheriff's Office says ice conditions are not safe right now due to fluctuating temperatures. Multiple ATVs have fallen through the ice in the last week.

