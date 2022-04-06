Man charged for Madison shelter encampment fire, threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a 37-year-old man reacted to being temporarily evicted from Madison's shelter encampment by setting his cabin on fire and destroying it.
Jeffrey Jalinski appeared from the Dane County Jail for a Wednesday court hearing on felony charges of arson and threatening law enforcement officers.
A criminal complaint states Jalinski was issued a seven-day ban March 29 from the Dairy Drive campground for unspecified, inappropriate behavior. The complaint says Jalinski refused to sign or accept paperwork related to the temporary eviction.
Court records say a fire erupted at Jalinski's unit-14 at the encampment shortly after he walked out of the complex. Police photos show the approximately $15,000 structure was destroyed.
The complaint states surveillance video shows Jalinski tossing portions of wood planks into the cabin and going inside before he left the Dairy Drive location and the fire was spotted.
Authorities say Jalinski went to the Dane County Jail and appeared to intend to surrender. Court records say two Madison Police officers responded to the jail. The complaint says Jalinski asked for badge numbers and names of the officers. Records say one officer noticed Jalinski's hands were a gray color as if he handled fuel or another substance.
The complaint states as officers tried to put Jalinski into a position to be handcuffed and arrested, he turned to the first officer and issued a threat. "I'm going to kill you and your children. Believe me," the complaint quotes Jalinski telling the officer, with Jalinski calmly reminding him he had his name and could find him. Court records say Jalinski then similarly threatened the other officer.
Jalinski's attorney urged the court commissioner to set low bail for Jalinski, noting he had relatives in Dane County and is a longtime resident. "He's not a flight risk. He's not going to leave the county," said Paul Frederickson.
Two social service managers from the Dairy Drive Shelter encampment urged the commissioner to recognize Jalinski's need for mental health intervention and give him an opportunity to return to his life there.
"We are not asking that he be restricted from returning to the 3200 block of Dairy Drive," said MACH OneHealth Executive Director Brenda Konkel.
"We are agreeable to reduced bail as long as he is agreeable to going and getting some mental health treatment," said MACH OneHealth's Sara Allee-Jatta.
"We are hoping that Jeff will take some positive steps forward and this incident could be a catalyst for some changes in his life," Konkel said.
Assistant District Attorney Lillian Rose Nelson noted Jalinski had been the subject of an arrest warrant since November for failing to make a court appearance in a misdemeanor case. Jalinski's charged with knocking over a vending machine and damaging nearly a dozen plants at a Walmart store after store personnel refused to cash one of his checks.
Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach said in addition to some missed court appearances on Jalinski's record, he has both misdemeanor and felony convictions. She also said a third-party, public safety assessment of Jalinski's risk scored Jalinski a six-out-of-six on risk factors and recommended cash bail. Cattanach set Jalinski's bail at $2,000.
Both Konkel and Madison city officials say the status of having an arrest warrant for Jalinski or others does not preclude them from acceptance to the campground living. They say if staff members discover a resident has an active warrant, they work with the person to try to resolve the situation.