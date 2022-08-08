Man charged for writing fraudulent checks takes plea in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — A man arrested for writing bad checks for more than two decades has taken a plea.
John Olson pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud against a financial institution with a value that does not exceed $500 in Iowa County Circuit Court Monday. As a result of the plea, a misdemeanor count of bail jumping was dismissed.
Judge Craig Day sentenced Olson to time served and restitution.
Olson was arrested in Columbia County in March, after Ridgeway Marshal's Office issued an alert warning businesses and banks about him "cashing worthless checks for decades."