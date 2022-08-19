Man charged in Blue Mounds shooting that killed 19-year-old

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Prosecutors have filed a charge against a Madison man accused in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.
Online court records show Isaiah Miller, 20, faces one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. During his initial appearance Thursday, a court commissioner set Miller's bond at $15,000.
Levi Iverson was killed in May at a home in Blue Mounds.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says Miller admitted to accidentally firing an AR-15-style rifle at Iverson.
A criminal complaint explained the gun used in the crime belongs to a son of the homeowners.
Through interviews with everyone in the home, authorities determined Miller was handling the gun when it discharged. Miller, along with the people he was with, admitted to being intoxicated throughout the night of the shooting.