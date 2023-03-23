 Skip to main content
Man charged in Brooklyn tree dispute takes plea

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WKOW) — The Brooklyn man facing charges after he threatened others over a dispute about a tree has taken a plea. 

Paul Douglas appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, and court records show he entered a plea.

Douglas pleaded no contest to a charge of making terrorist threats with use of a dangerous weapon. As a result of the plea, a count of disorderly conduct and a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed. 

The court withheld sentencing Douglas, instead giving him two years of probation. During his probation he is to complete "evaluations, treatment and counseling" deemed appropriate for him. 

Douglas' charges were filed after he threatened to shoot someone because he thought a tree company was coming to take a tree on his property down.

The police response to the threats caused a polling place to be moved to a different location.

