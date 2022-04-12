Man charged in connection to shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School given $500,000 bond

BELOIT (WKOW) — A man accused of killing a teenager outside of Beloit Memorial High School in January appeared in Wisconsin court for the first time.
Amaree Goodall, 19, was extradited from Holland, Michigan, where he was arrested on March 30. He was charged with first degree reckless homicide in February for the death of Jion Broomfield, 19.
At Goodall's initial appearance, a court commissioner set a $500,000 cash bond. Goodall is not to have any contact with Broomfield's family. If he pays his bond, Goodall is not allowed inside the Beloit city limits and must remain inside his home at all times.
Goodall is accused of shooting Broomfield outside of Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game on January 29.