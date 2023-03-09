Man charged in court for '05 Madison bike path sex assault

MADISON (WKOW) - A Minnesota man Thursday was charged in Dane County court for a vicious, sexual assault near a Madison bike path 17 years ago.

Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew gave Aidison Yang, 41, $100,000 bail with GPS monitoring if Yang posts bond.

A criminal complaint states Yang followed a woman as she walked on a bike path in the Atwood neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 15, 2005. Records state he forced the woman, 22, off the path at knifepoint to a spot among nearby trees and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint states the woman believed she was going to die during the stranger's attack.

Records state the attacker left the crime scene with the victim's purse and other belongings.

Authorities say the woman immediately contacted police and then submitted to a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam.

Records show a DNA profile in that sex assault kit matched with DNA in a law enforcement database in 2020. Records say the database DNA belonged to Yang.

At that time, authorities say Yang had moved from Madison to Minnesota. Yang was arrested earlier this year.

An amended criminal complaint filed Wednesday shows a DNA sample taken from the jailed Yang this month matched the DNA profile from the kit.

Yang's attorney Chris Van Wagner suggested no more than $10,000 bail for Yang, who he said was in a stable home with his fiancée and her four children, working at a Minnesota factory for the past five years.

"He wasn't hiding from anybody," Van Wagner said.

But Assistant Wisconsin Attorney General Stephanie Hilton said after police surprised Yang at his Minnesota work place and carried out his arrest, an intercepted jail call between Yang and his brother showed Yang would have considered hiding.

"He said he had no idea he was going to be arrested, but had he known he was going to be arrested that day, he wasn't going to show up for work," Hilton said.

Yang is scheduled to appear again in court March 31.