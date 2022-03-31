Man charged in deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School arrested in Michigan

BELOIT (WKOW) — 27 News has learned new information on the arrest of a man charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School in January.
Amaree Goodall, 19, was arrested in Holland, MI, Wednesday according to online records. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Wisconsin for the death of Jion Broomfield, 19. Goodall is accused of shooting Broomfield outside of Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game on January 29.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Captain Robert Buursma said police received information Goodall was in an apartment within the city, but didn't know exactly which one.
Detectives and a tactical team set up in the area where Goodall was expected to be and eventually he was spotted in an apartment. Officers called him out of the apartment, and he was arrested without incident.
Goodall is currently being held at the Ottawa County Jail and will appear in court. During that hearing, Goodall can waive his extradition rights or request an extradition hearing.
City of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles will hold a brief press conference on Goodall's arrest at 1 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on the WKOW 27 News Facebook page.