Man charged in decade-old Sauk Co. sex assaults, stalking

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An Illinois man appeared in court in Sauk County on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting and stalking a former girlfriend more than a decade ago.
Sheriff's records show Wendell Gist, 48, was arrested on a warrant Monday.
Four sexual assault charges against Gist involve crimes between March 2011 and May 2012 in Baraboo. A stalking charge causing harm covers a period of nearly eight years, ending in March 2017.
A criminal complaint says the victim came forward to authorities in 2020. It says over two years, she reported details of her victimization as Sauk County Sheriff's detectives obtained medical records to corroborate her claims.
The complaint says Gist nearly drowned the woman in the bathtub of a West Baraboo motel, strangled her with a towel and sexually assaulted her.
Court records state in a home on Quarry Street, Gist severely burned the woman with a hair straightener. In another episode in the home, the complaint says Gist "...laid plastic down, held a knife to her throat, wrapped her in plastic wrap and strangled her until she was unconscious." It states Gist took the plastic-wrapped victim and put her outside by garbage cans.
Records show the woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Gist in January 2012. Her petition for the restraining order includes some of the accusations now present in the criminal case against Gist.
"By filing this I'm scared of not being able to call 911 if this happens again," the woman wrote. "I don't know what else to do."
Court records show the woman was denied a more permanent restraining order against Gist when she failed to appear for a court hearing.
Assistant Sauk County District Attorney Maggie Delain argued for bail of $100,000 for Gist, pointing to the extreme violence of the crimes and potential penalties being an incentive to flee. Assistant State Public Defender Kathryn Hayes said Gist held a manufacturing job in Illinois and bail should be a more modest $2,000. Judge Patricia Barrett called the accusations "troubling" and set Gist's bail at $50,000.
Gist's bail conditions include no contact with the victim, 35, who was identified by initials. Barrett refused Gist's request to identify the woman in court, telling him to stay away from anyone he knows with the cited initials.
"From locating whereabouts of witnesses years later, conducting victim and witness interviews and obtaining medical records and other corroborative information, the Detective assigned to this case spent hundreds of hours to properly and fully investigate the case and present it to the District Attorneys Office for a charging decision," said Lieutenant of Detectives Christopher Zunker. "We are proud of the work that the Detective did on this case."
Gist is scheduled to return to court February16.