Man charged in December theft from unconscious person

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been charged for stealing money from an unconscious man in December.

Michael Pisano was charged on April 5 with theft of moveable property valued at less than $2,500 and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Pisano was a suspect immediately after the theft. Back in December, Madison Police Department said a man fell unconscious after experiencing a "significant medical event" soon after using an ATM — and a person feigning help stole the cash withdrawn.

MPD made an arrest in the days after the theft, identifying the suspect as Pisano through surveillance videos.

Pisano wasn't immediately charged because Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he needed more time to make a charging decision. He had concerns over the video evidence being enough to make a charge.

An amended criminal complaint filed on April 5 alleges Pisano stole $160 from the unconscious man. He admitted the theft when interviewed by police, saying he took it because he is homeless but "knows it was wrong."

Pisano told police he "didn't know" the money belonged to the injured man and claimed the money wasn't near him, rather on the floor.

Surveillance footage counters Pisano had to stand near the man's feet to retrieve the money on the ground, to the point they were almost touching.

Pisano appeared in court for the first time on the charges on April 27. There he was given a $500 signature bond.