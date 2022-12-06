Man charged in fatal 2021 gas station shooting pleads guilty

MADISON (WKOW) — One of two men charged in a fatal gas station shooting in July, 2021, took a plea.
Avieon Little pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in court Tuesday, online court records show.
Little and co-defendant Christopher Sommersett are accused of killing Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams at a BP gas station on Verona Road.
Sommersett was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 8 a.m., but online court records do not yet reflect what occurred during his status conference.
Little's sentencing hearing with be scheduled at a later date after Sommersett appears in court.