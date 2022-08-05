 Skip to main content
Man charged in hit-and-run referred to first offenders program

Hit-and-run scene early June 21 near University and Gilman in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged with hitting a protester with his truck during a demonstration in Madison was referred to a first offenders program.

Court records show Brendan O'Neil pleaded guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge. Records show the judge withheld adjudication and referred O'Neil to the first offenders program.

Authorities say O'Neil drove his truck through a crowd of protesters in June of 2020, hit a woman and took off.

O'Neil could have the felony erased from his record if he completes the offenders program, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

