Man charged in hit-and-run referred to first offenders program

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged with hitting a protester with his truck during a demonstration in Madison was referred to a first offenders program.
Court records show Brendan O'Neil pleaded guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge. Records show the judge withheld adjudication and referred O'Neil to the first offenders program.
Authorities say O'Neil drove his truck through a crowd of protesters in June of 2020, hit a woman and took off.
O'Neil could have the felony erased from his record if he completes the offenders program, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.