Man charged in Madison Home Depot parking lot shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted homicide Tuesday for a shooting reported in the parking lot of Home Depot on Verona Rd. on December 22, 2021.
Alvon Ladd, 25, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court virtually from the Dane County Jail where the court set bond at $75,000 cash.
A criminal complaint states Ladd knew the man he shot and his girlfriend from previous drug dealing activity, although Ladd denied selling drugs. The man's girlfriend suffered a shrapnel injury during the December shooting.
Police took Ladd into custody earlier this month based on interviews with the victims and other witnesses, cell phone records and surveillance video.
Ladd is scheduled to be back in court on the matter in early February.