Man charged in Madison tiny home encampment fire found competent

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man accused of burning down his own tiny home in the Dairy Drive encampment is competent to continue with court proceedings.
Online records shows court officials ordered a competency evaluation for Jeffrey Jalinski on April 19 to determine if they could proceed with the case against him. On Friday, Jalinski was determined to be competent, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for the second week of May.
Jalinski is facing felony charges of arson and threatening law enforcement officers.
The criminal complaint against Jalinski says he set fire to his shelter after learning he had been temporarily banned for unspecified inappropriate behavior.