Man charged in rip-offs from several Madison health clubs

MADISON (WKOW) - Twenty criminal charges were lodged Wednesday against a Milwaukee man for the rip-offs from lockers of more than a dozen health club members in Dane County, at three different locations.
At the time of the crimes in March, April and May, Assistant Dane County District Attorney Tomas Valerio said Isiah Johnson, 31, was on supervision for similar crimes in Illinois.
Court records show Johnson has been accused or convicted of health club thefts in Greenfield, Kenosha County, New Berlin and South Milwaukee.
Not guilty pleas were entered to seventeen misdemeanor theft charges against Johnson in Dane County Court. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for next month on three felony charges, including a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Authorities said Johnson stole from locker rooms at Princeton Club locations in the 8000 block of Watts Road in Madison; the 2900 block of Hard Rock Road in Fitchburg; and a Planet Fitness Health Club location in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road in Madison.
Police officials said Johnson was pulled over as he drove near a health club Sunday. A criminal complaint said a black Milwaukee brand bolt cutter with red handles was found in the trunk of his Hyundai sedan.
Court records state Johnson used fake names, sported a wig, and slipped by distracted health club front desk staff as tactics to get to locker rooms and cut locks.
Authorities said Johnson stole from $7 to $600 in the thefts from lockers in Dane County.
Court records show Johnson stole a Glock handgun in one of the locker thefts. Johnson is barred from possessing a firearm as the result of a Milwaukee County felony third degree sexual assault conviction.
The complaint states surveillance video, Johnson's tattoos and artificial facial recognition technology helped police identify Johnson as the suspect in the many thefts. Johnson is 6'9'' and 250 pounds.
Johnson's bail was set Wednesday at $2,000. His bail conditions include a ban on being on the property of any health club or public fitness center.