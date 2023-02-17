Man charged in sexual attack on retired, elderly nun found incompetent

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Madison man charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault of a retired, elderly nun was found not currently competent to stand trial Friday.

Online court records show the court ordered Milton Hanger, 54, to be committed for in-patient treatment. Records state he is "likely" to regain competency.

Court documents state Hanger appeared to be intoxicated when he went to the nun's East Washington Avenue home in January. She offered her kitchen as shelter. The nun then woke up to find Hanger on top of her, covering her mouth and suffocating her as she tried to call for help and stop the sex assault attempt.

The criminal complaint stated Hanger admitted to police he was trying to have sex with the woman after officers used a door ram to smash their way into the home.

Hanger also faces three additional felonies and two misdemeanors for the January crime.