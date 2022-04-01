 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School waives extradition hearing

  • Updated
Amaree Goodall

BELOIT (WKOW) — Authorities in Ottawa County, MI, confirm a man charged with in connection to a shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School in January has waived his right to an extradition hearing. 

Chief Clerk of the Holland division of the 58th district court, Kara Bostrom-Young, said Amaree Goodall, 19, waived his right for a hearing in court. Goodall was arrested in Holland on March 30. 

Goodall is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield on January 29. 

As of 11:45 a.m. the Rock County Sheriff's Office had not received paperwork for Goodall's extradition from Michigan to Wisconsin.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you