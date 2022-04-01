Man charged in shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School waives extradition hearing

BELOIT (WKOW) — Authorities in Ottawa County, MI, confirm a man charged with in connection to a shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School in January has waived his right to an extradition hearing.
Chief Clerk of the Holland division of the 58th district court, Kara Bostrom-Young, said Amaree Goodall, 19, waived his right for a hearing in court. Goodall was arrested in Holland on March 30.
Goodall is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield on January 29.
As of 11:45 a.m. the Rock County Sheriff's Office had not received paperwork for Goodall's extradition from Michigan to Wisconsin.