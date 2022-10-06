Man charged in threat with gun blows off bail chance, fails to surrender

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Richland Center man charged with illegally possessing a gun and who authorities say pointed his weapon at a Madison man failed to take advantage of a bail concession and is wanted by authorities.

Donyell Love, 20, appeared in Dane County Court Thursday on several misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of having a firearm when barred from doing so.

Authorities say Love broke the window of a Madison man's car last month during a theft attempt. Records show when the man, Tucker Pickel, discovered the damage and confronted Love, Love pointed a handgun at Pickel. Police officials say Love then left the South Yellowstone Drive scene of the crime, but was later arrested outside a nearby high school. They say a stolen gun was found in connection with Love's arrest.

Last month, Love was released from the Dane County jail with no bail. A Dane County Sheriff's jailer says the release was at the direction of a Dane County District Attorney's staff member. An email indicates the staff member told jail officials prosecutors needed more information on the case, although charges against Love had already been filed.

Pickel said Love's release without bail conditions to specifically bar Love from contacting him prompted Pickel to say he felt a need "to constantly look over [his] shoulder."

During Thursday's court appearance, Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew entered not guilty pleas for Love on the misdemeanor charges. McAndrew rejected a prosecutor's request of $3,000 bail for Love. McAndrew said he did not want to guarantee detention for Love until his case was resolved and asked Love if he could post $1,000.

"I can try, make a couple calls," Love said.

McAndrew set bail at $1,000, but gave Love until 4 p.m. Thursday to post the amount or be taken into custody by authorities.

Love's other, separate pending criminal cases include resisting a police officer and third-degree sexual assault.

Love's attorney, Zaki Zehawi, maintained the victim in the gun threat case did not identify Love as the man who pointed the weapon at him. He said Love denies all allegations.

A Dane County Sheriff's official said that as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Love nor anyone else had posted bail for him. The official also said Love did not surrender to jailers.

An attempt to reach Zehawi to determine Love's whereabouts and intentions was unsuccessful.

Now, a warrant for Love's arrest is likely to be issued by court officials.

