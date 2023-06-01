Man charged with attempted homicide in Fitchburg shooting

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison man was charged Thursday for his role in Memorial Day shooting in Fitchburg.
Dawaun Hugger, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A court commissioner set his bail at $250,000.
Court records state Hugger was shot in the arm during the incident Monday in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail. He appeared in court with his arm in a sling.
Court records say Hugger was fighting with two brothers and then a 22-year-old man. A criminal complaint states video captured Hugger going to a Ford SUV and retrieving a handgun and firing at the man. Records state the man went down with a wound to his shoulder.
The complaint says Hugger then stood over the man and fired several more gun shots.
Court records state the victim had a total of 13 entrance or exit wounds and a number of broken bones.
Authorities say Hugger and an 18-year-old shooting victim were brought by ambulances to a hospital. They say the 22-year old victim was taken separately to a hospital by a friend.
Fitchburg Police officials have released no information on who shot Hugger and the teenager.
One of the brothers authorities say Hugger fought with, Phillip Walker, Jr., 18, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct. Court records do not indicate he was wounded by gunfire.