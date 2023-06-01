 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man charged with attempted homicide in Fitchburg shooting

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison man was charged Thursday for his role in Memorial Day shooting in Fitchburg.

Dawaun Hugger, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A court commissioner set his bail at $250,000.

Court records state Hugger was shot in the arm during the incident Monday in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail. He appeared in court with his arm in a sling.

Court records say Hugger was fighting with two brothers and then a 22-year-old man. A criminal complaint states video captured Hugger going to a Ford SUV and retrieving a handgun and firing at the man. Records state the man went down with a wound to his shoulder.

The complaint says Hugger then stood over the man and fired several more gun shots.

Court records state the victim had a total of 13 entrance or exit wounds and a number of broken bones.

Authorities say Hugger and an 18-year-old shooting victim were brought by ambulances to a hospital. They say the 22-year old victim was taken separately to a hospital by a friend.

Fitchburg Police officials have released no information on who shot Hugger and the teenager.

One of the brothers authorities say Hugger fought with, Phillip Walker, Jr., 18, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct. Court records do not indicate he was wounded by gunfire.