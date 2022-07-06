 Skip to main content
Man charged with damaging Capitol statues takes plea, given 3 years of probation

  Updated
0624_heg

The Hans Christian Heg statue is lying headless in lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in damaging the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues on Madison's Capitol Square in June 2020 has entered a plea. 

Jacob Capps, 28, plead guilty to one count of party to a crime of felony criminal damage to property worth over $2,500. A second count was dropped as a result of the plea. 

He was given three years probation but could be eligible for early termination at 18-months with agent approval and fully paid restitution. 

Capps was identified as being someone who toppled the statues with help from an anonymous tip and a distinctive tattoo on his hand, the complaint filed against him stated.

