Man charged with damaging Capitol statues takes plea, given 3 years of probation

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in damaging the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues on Madison's Capitol Square in June 2020 has entered a plea.
Jacob Capps, 28, plead guilty to one count of party to a crime of felony criminal damage to property worth over $2,500. A second count was dropped as a result of the plea.
He was given three years probation but could be eligible for early termination at 18-months with agent approval and fully paid restitution.
Capps was identified as being someone who toppled the statues with help from an anonymous tip and a distinctive tattoo on his hand, the complaint filed against him stated.