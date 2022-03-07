Man charged with threatening former Dane County Sheriff takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man who allegedly made threats on social media to a former Dane County Sheriff has taken a plea.
Jeremy Ryan, 33, appeared in court Monday where a no contest plea was entered. As a result of the plea, a stalking charge was dismissed. In June of 2020 he allegedly threatened former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney and his family, along with posting Mahoney's address online.
Ryan is still charged with disorderly conduct, threatening injury or harm with a computer message and unlawful phone use - threatening.
All of the charges resulted in 90 day sentences running concurrently and are considered already served.