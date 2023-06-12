 Skip to main content
Man convicted in Beltline shooting charged again, accused of Madison drug deal

  Updated
JB Richmond

MADISON (WKOW) — A man who was recently convicted and is awaiting sentencing in a 2021 shooting on the Beltline had his bond revoked Monday. 

Court records reveal JB Richmond, 29, was charged in relation to a drug deal Thursday morning. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw it happen on Park Street between Fish Hatchery Road and Midland Street around 11:20 a.m. 

Fryer said the suspect put a package inside a car then ran from police. Officers later found a loaded gun and drugs. 

Prosecutors charged Richmond for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

