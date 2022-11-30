Man convicted in Waukesha Christmas parade attack files notice to appeal

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man convicted of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through the City of Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021 filed paperwork indicating an appeal.
Online court records show Darrell Brooks submitted a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief Tuesday.
In the handwritten note, Brooks requested assistance from the Public Defender's Office. This is a different approach for representation than in the trial, where Brooks represented himself.
"It is not my intention to bring any controversy before the court, but it is my intention to have this postconviction relief matter reviewed and heard as quickly as possible as there are clear issues of the law and the legal facts in this matter," the note read.