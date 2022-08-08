Man convicted of sexually assaulting child released on bond ahead of sentencing

MADISON (WKOW) — A man found guilty of sexual assault of a child was released on bond while he waits to be sentenced.
According to online court records, Glen Uselmann was given a $10,000 cash bond during a hearing in Dane County Circuit Court Monday. Uselmann posted the bond immediately and was released from custody, according to his lawyer, Chris Van Wagner.
A jury found Uselmann guilty at a trial in July of five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Leading up to and during the trial, he had been out of custody on a signature bond, court records show. Once he was found guilty, Uselmann's bond was revoked and according to his lawyer, Uselmann was taken to jail. He remained in custody until he bonded out Monday, according to Van Wagner.
Uselmann now has to follow several conditions of bond, including GPS monitoring and not having contact with the victim.
A criminal complaint claimed Uselmann worked as a youth pastor at an unnamed Madison church when he began assaulting a 12-year-old girl who attended the church's school. The complaint says the abuse continued into her teenage years. Van Wagner tells 27 News testimony at the trial showed Uselmann was never a youth minister.
The victim, who spoke to 27 News when Uselmann was charged, married him when she was 18. The couple divorced in 2006.
Uselmann will be sentenced in October.