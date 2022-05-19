Man convicted on lesser charge in 2020 Beloit homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) — A jury found a Janesville man guilty of shooting and killing his housemate in 2020 after a disagreement.
After a three day trial, Mario Tucker, 35, was found guilty of second-degree intentional homicide. Initially, he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Tucker was taken into custody the same day as the shooting. He lived at the Beloit home where the shooting took place for less than a week. Authorities credited detailed descriptions from witnesses for his quick arrest.
Tucker will be sentenced in August.