Man convicted on lesser charge in 2020 Beloit homicide

  • Updated
beloit homicide 2020

File footage of Beloit Police responding to the homicide scene on December 7, 2020. 

BELOIT (WKOW) — A jury found a Janesville man guilty of shooting and killing his housemate in 2020 after a disagreement. 

After a three day trial, Mario Tucker, 35, was found guilty of second-degree intentional homicide. Initially, he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide. 

Tucker was taken into custody the same day as the shooting. He lived at the Beloit home where the shooting took place for less than a week. Authorities credited detailed descriptions from witnesses for his quick arrest. 

Tucker will be sentenced in August. 

