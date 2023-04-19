 Skip to main content
Man crashes into home on Madison's west side after speeding away from officer

Madison police squad car

MADISON (WKOW) — A man crashed into a house on Madison's west side after an officer saw him driving recklessly minutes before, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer saw a man speeding and driving recklessly on Country Grove Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fryer said the driver saw the officer, then sped away before he crashed into a home on Artic Fox Drive.

The driver told the officer he was being chased by a person with a gun, but the officer didn't see any other vehicles in the area.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and given multiple citations.

No one in the home was injured.

