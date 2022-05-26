Man dead following crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg Wednesday night, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
In a news release, Lt. Edward Hartwick said at 11:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Highway 14 south of Lacy Road for a crash involving an SUV and semi-truck.
When they got on scene they found a man, 27, ejected from the SUV. Police said he was already dead.
Officers determined the man was driving the wrong way on Highway 14 and collided with the semi-truck. They said there was heavy fog in the area before the crash, but they weren't sure if weather conditions played a role in the crash.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.