Man dead in overnight crash on Madison's west side

west side crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another arrested after a crash involving a bicyclist early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian riding a bike around 4 a.m. The male bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was found and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Officers say west-bound Mineral Point Road will be closed from Ganser to Westward for several hours as the scene gets investigated. East-bound Mineral Point Road has one lane open, but traffic flow will be impacted.

A west Madison intersection is partially closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to Dane County officials.

Dane County Communications confirmed to 27 News the closure was in the area of South High Point Road and Mineral Point Road.

27 News has a crew on scene while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. 

