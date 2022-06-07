Man dead in overnight crash on Madison's west side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another arrested after a crash involving a bicyclist early Tuesday morning.
Police say they responded to Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian riding a bike around 4 a.m. The male bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was found and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Officers say west-bound Mineral Point Road will be closed from Ganser to Westward for several hours as the scene gets investigated. East-bound Mineral Point Road has one lane open, but traffic flow will be impacted.
A west Madison intersection is partially closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to Dane County officials.
Dane County Communications confirmed to 27 News the closure was in the area of South High Point Road and Mineral Point Road.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: S. High Point Rd. closed at Mineral Point Rd. due to a crash. We have a crew heading to the scene and will have live updates on #WakeUpWI. pic.twitter.com/uG40ePBamB— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) June 7, 2022
27 News has a crew on scene while authorities investigate.
This is a developing story.