Man dies after accidental shooting on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating an accidental shooting that led to one person's death on Madison’s west side.
Last Friday, at around 6:00 p.m., police got a call from a person who reportedly accidentally shot a gun and hit someone else. It happened in the 7100 block of McKee Road near Silverton Trail.
According to a Madison Police Department incident report, when officers responded, they saw a man with a gunshot wound. The victim later died at the hospital.
Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time and there is no threat to the public.